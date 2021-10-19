STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Missouri Life Magazine has announced the 2021 Discover the Best of Missouri Life award winners. The publication asked its readers about their favorite places to visit in the state of Missouri, and the Best Of The Best award went to Dutch Country General Store in Hannibal. This honor puts the store among a list of other “best” experiences to seek out for travelers in the Show-me State.
Additionally, the award for Best Country Store went to the Hannibal location of Dutch Country General Store (2021 marks the second year in a row for this particular recognition).
“We are deeply humbled by both of these awards. We know there are a ton of other choices out there for shoppers and our team strives to consistently exceed customer expectations for the best possible experience!” said Dutch Country Living founder Levi Good.
“The Best of the Best award was bestowed upon the business carrying the most votes of any single nominee in any category,” Missouri Life reported. “The shop in downtown Hannibal opened in April of 2020 and is more than a general store. Sure, you can find candy by the barrels, imagination toys for kids, home goods, even freshly made sandwiches to order, coffee, or a free ice cream cone, but we also strive to build community and provide an experience that brings to mind simpler times. When you stop by, make sure and check out the new mural on the side of the building that pays homage to northeast Missouri’s agricultural heritage and the Honor Flight, both of which are near and dear to Levi Good, the owner.”
Visitors are encouraged to drop in and say hello to store manager Kathy Wear, along with her extraordinary team, when they are in Hannibal while you enjoy all that America’s Hometown and the boyhood home of Mark Twain has to offer. And don’t forget the free ice cream!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.