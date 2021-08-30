Dutch Country General Store sandwich fundraiser supports Cuddle Cat Rescue

HANNIBAL — A goal to support Cuddle Cat Rescue was met with celebration on Friday, after hundreds of customers visited the deli counter at Dutch Country General Store to participate in the Cuddle Cat 1,500 Sandwich Challenge.
Deli Manager Lynnann Kells said the fundraiser began with her husband, who has been sick for more than a year, and in and out of the hospital and nursing home. He decided to adopt a couple rescues, and he stays at home now with “the two boys”. When Kells came in to Cuddle Cat Rescue, she discovered someone had paid the fees for the adoptions both times.
“I wanted to find a way to give that back, and I chose to use the store,” Kells said. “Everybody in the community has been really supportive.”
“It’s been really cool to watch,” said deli employee Georgia Brennemann. “It was really nice to see new people who had never been in there before. They come in and say, ‘Hey, I saw this on Facebook, and I’ve never been in here, but I wanted to get a sandwich to support this cause’.”
Cuddle Cat Director Zach Atteberry and Kennel Technician Maddie Tischer received a check from the store for $1,500. The funds will cover costs the shelter incurred when installing a new air conditioning unit.
Tischer said people coming to Cuddle Cat Rescue regularly expressed their excitement about the fundraiser at the store and the support it would provide.
Diana Upton-Hill, community development director with Dutch Country General Store, said everyone at Cuddle Cat was so warm and welcoming. She commended store staff members for their enthusiasm, noting the sense of community is evident in the community organizations they support.
“Lynnann has such a great heart, and Georgia does, too. Everybody at the store — the staff is a major part of why we try to work with the people we work with actually,” Upton-Hill said. “We have the same goals of having a giving heart and seeing the betterment in the community in everyone around us.”
Upton-Hill said the staff at Cuddle Cat Rescue does just that, caring for the cats and providing them with homes. She named one of the cats “Levi”, after Levi Good, the founder of Dutch Country General Store.
Tischer said it was fun to watch the level continue to rise on the fundraiser sign. The initial goal of $1,000 was later bumped up to $1,500, and the milestone was achieved by the Aug. 22 deadline. Each day at the deli counter, Kells visited with many customers during the fundraiser, including members of the For the Love of Cats in Hannibal, Mo. Facebook group.
“Ladies were coming in like, ‘Where are you all at? We’ve got to get a sandwich’,” Kells said. “So now we have regulars from that group off of Facebook, so that was kind of cool.”
Tischer expressed her enthusiasm about the difference the donation would make for Cuddle Cat Rescue. The air conditioning unit was already installed, and the funds would cover the costs so staff members could care for ill cats and a growing number of cats — they expected 12 kittens to be arriving soon.
More information about donations, adoptions or volunteering with Cuddle Cat Rescue are available by visiting Cuddle Cat Rescue’s Facebook page or cuddlecatrescue.com.