Dutch Country General Store provides support to NECAC Ralls County Food Pantry

HANNIBAL — A Thursday morning visit to Dutch Country General Store resulted in another welcome donation for the growing Ralls County Food Pantry in New London.
Stephanie Dunker, Ralls County service coordinator for North East Community Action Corporation, visited with General Manager Kathy Wear and Assistant Manager Austin Schulse by the store’s deli counter. She has been stopping by twice a month since Jan. 5 to pick up donated food items for the pantry which has helped more than 100 people so far.
Dunker thanked Wear and Schulse as they brought out boxes filled with deli meats, cheeses, pies, baked goods and ready-to-heat meals. She said people who come in are excited to receive the fresh treats, which are a nice change from canned food items and other non-perishable goods.
The food pantry, located at the NECAC Ralls County Service Center, is open for walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dunker said she works with each person’s unique needs, making sure they receive the right items if they don’t have a refrigerator or stove.
Families and individuals of all ages have come in from Ralls County, Hannibal and parts of Pike County to receive assistance. Dunker said several factors have led to food insecurity for people in the area, including loss of a job, reduction of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and paycheck cuts.
Dunker expressed thanks for all of the donations and support for the food pantry so far, including a stand-up freezer from the VFW. The food pantry also has established a partnership with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, based on how many clients come in for assistance each month.
She was thankful for the opportunities to help people facing food insecurity, noting donations like the items from Dutch Country General Store are always welcome.
“It’s really nice, it’s not something we always get in. Although with the help of Dutch Country General Store, we’re able to have more of those fresh items available,” she said, noting how some clients are homeless or close to homelessness and may have a shortage of food storage options. “It just helps a little bit with a healthier option. We’re able to service more clients in different ways by having these fresh ingredients.”
Dutch Country General Store General Manager Kathy Wear shared her joy of getting to contribute to a positive cause each month. Employees promptly freeze items to be donated, so they are ready when Dunker comes by.
“Community is important to us here. Back in the day, the general store was the heart of the community — that’s where folks gathered. We want to continue to provide that for our customers, as well as those in need,” Wear said. “I think it’s important to give to the community and support the community that supports you.”
More information or the opportunity to donate are available by calling 573-985-2411 or visiting the NECAC Ralls County Service Center at 411 Main St. in New London.
