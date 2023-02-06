HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School will host an informational meeting concerning the Dual Enrollment Program and the Dual Credit Program for sophomores, juniors and seniors at 6 p.m. Thursday in the HHS auditorium.
This is an opportunity for parents and students to learn more about the Dual Enrollment program with Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) and opportunities for Dual Credit courses taken at Hannibal High School through HLGU and Moberly Area Community College. The Dual Enrollment program allows students to earn high school credit toward graduation as well as college credit toward their future degree while taking courses on the campus of HLGU at a reduced cost. The Dual Credit program is an opportunity for students to get college credit through Hannibal LaGrange University or Moberly Area Community College by taking certain classes at Hannibal High School.
Information will also be provided regarding the many opportunities to take dual credit online courses through Moberly Area Community College.
Shannon Crist, Director of Dual Credit at Moberly Area Community College, and Joseph Garner, Director of Concurrent Programs at HLGU, will provide information on their respective programs. Hannibal High School counselors will be available for questions.
The Dual Enrollment program is only for students in their senior year of high school. Dual Credit courses are available to seniors and to some juniors and sophomores depending on the course. Online opportunities are available to both juniors and seniors that qualify to take the courses. Parents of younger students may choose to attend in order to better plan for the remainder of high school.
More information is available by calling Director of Guidance JoAnn McCollum at 573-221-2733.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.