HANNIBAL — Hannibal High School will host an informational meeting concerning the Dual Enrollment Program and the Dual Credit Program for sophomores, juniors and seniors at 6 p.m. Thursday in the HHS auditorium.

This is an opportunity for parents and students to learn more about the Dual Enrollment program with Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) and opportunities for Dual Credit courses taken at Hannibal High School through HLGU and Moberly Area Community College. The Dual Enrollment program allows students to earn high school credit toward graduation as well as college credit toward their future degree while taking courses on the campus of HLGU at a reduced cost. The Dual Credit program is an opportunity for students to get college credit through Hannibal LaGrange University or Moberly Area Community College by taking certain classes at Hannibal High School.

