HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man faces drug charges after he was arrested during a traffic stop Monday.
The Hannibal Police Department said at 4:26 p.m., officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad observed a vehicle on Grand Avenue improperly pass another vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, and officers contacted the driver, Austin J. Lain, 19, of Hannibal.
Police said Lain appeared to be impaired and was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers reportedly found what appeared to be a marijuana cigarette in plain view. Upon search of the vehicle substances believed to be methamphetamine, psilocybin mushroom and marijuana were reportedly found. Items consistent with the sale of narcotics and other drug paraphernalia also were found inside the vehicle.
A 16-month old child was inside the vehicle. The child was released to family members and the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services was notified.
Lain was taken to the Marion County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold, pending charges.
On Tuesday, the Circuit Court of Marion County issued a warrant for Lain, charging him with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Lain’s bond was set at $25,000 cash. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Tuesday.