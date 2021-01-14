Drug arrest made on felony warrant

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal woman was arrested Wednesday morning when large amounts of suspected drugs were found in her car.
Hannibal police were initially called to the 1400 block of Bird Street for a well-being check on an individual. Officers found Jamie D. DeBary, 37, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Officers located a large amount of a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine in the vehicle. DeBary also had an active Marion County felony warrant. She was arrested and taken to Marion County jail under the warrant.
The Marion County prosecutor is considering the drug charges.