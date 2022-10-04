HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is offering Drop-In Pickleball on some Tuesday evenings this season.
Drop-In Pickleball will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tuesday, Oct. 11, Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tuesday, Nov. 22, Tuesday, Nov. 29, Tuesday Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Each participant must pay $3 per night.
Drop-In Pickleball allows players to “drop in” and play games. Courts will be designated for competitive, intermediate and leisure players. Four players start on a court; when a game is complete, the winners will remain on the court and separate. The losers will go to the bench. Two new players from the bench will join the new game. This system allows people to play with new partners.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels. Rules for pickleball are simple, making it an ideal introductory sport.
Jenna McDonald, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said Drop-In Pickleball is a good way for players to learn or improve their game.
“You’re free to come and go, if you only have an hour, you can play for awhile, you can play as long as you want,” she said. “Also, a league is every week and this is not as much of a commitment, there’s more flexibility in Drop-In Pickleball.”
A pickleball league will begin Jan. 17, 2023.
