HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks and Recreation is offering Drop-In Pickleball on Tuesday evenings starting Nov. 2.
The Drop-In Pickleball program will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings through Dec. 14, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Each participant must pay $3 per night.
Courts will be designated for competitive, intermediate and leisure players. Players are welcome to “drop in” and play games. Four players start on a court; when a game is complete, the winners will remain on the court and separate. The losers will go to the bench. Two new players from the bench will join the new game. This system allows people to play with new partners.
Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong using a paddle and plastic ball with holes. It is a game that is appropriate for players of all ages and skill levels. Rules for pickleball are simple, making it a great introductory sport. Jenna McDonald, recreation supervisor for Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said Drop-In Pickleball is a good way for players to learn or improve their game.
“It’s not like tennis where you spend years serving and chasing the ball. You actually start hitting a pickleball over the net the first time you practice. That’s what a lot of people find enjoyable. They’re having fun right away,” she said.
More information about Drop-In Pickleball is available by calling 573-221-0154 or by visiting www.hannibalparks.org
