WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A LaBelle man suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a one-vehicle mishap in Marion County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 7:58 p.m., May 10, on County Road 355, 0.25 south of West Quincy.
A 2009 Honda ATV was being driven south by 32-year-old Aaron M. Cunningham of LaBelle. According to the accident report the vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Cunningham, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.