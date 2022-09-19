HANNIBAL — A driver and passenger each sustained minor injuries when the vehicle they were traveling in hydroplaned early Sunday morning on U.S. 61.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Keith Lockwood, 59, of Hannibal, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe south on U.S. 61, three miles north of Hannibal.
Officers reported Lockwood's vehicle hydroplaned and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Lockwood and a passenger, Carol Culp, 62, of Hannibal, were transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
