HANNIBAL — A driver was seriously injured and a passenger sustained moderate injuries resulting from an accident involving a tractor trailer Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Christopher D. Eichelberger, 45, of Hannibal, was driving a 2020 Peterbilt west at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday on U.S 36, two miles west of Hannibal. Officers reported a 2012 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Stephanie M. Hamm, 38, of Pittsfield, Ill., made an abrupt lane change in front of the Peterbilt before attempting to make a U-turn.
