MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman suffered moderate injuries Tuesday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Monroe County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 10:50 a.m. on County Road 390, four and a half miles west of Monroe City. Involved in the accident was a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Charidy D. Roberts, 18, of Monroe City.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the north side of the road where it struck some trees and overturned. Roberts, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Monroe City ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
• A Hannibal man suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Scotland County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 1 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 111, three miles southwest of Wyaconda.
Involved in the crash was a 2020 Mazda CX5 driven by Vamshi K. Burugadda, 30, of Canfield, Ohio, and a 2012 GMC Express operated by Ronald D. Griffith, 32, of Hannibal.
According to the incident report, the Mazda crossed the center of the road and struck the GMC nearly head on. After the collision the GMC overturned in the roadway.
Griffith, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Scotland County ambulance to Scotland County Hospital.
