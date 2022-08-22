MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin man sustained moderate injuries when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned Sunday morning near Monroe City.
According to officers, the accident occurred at about 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. James D. Sealey, 55, of Chilton, Wisc., was driving a 2018 Peterbilt tractor trailer west on U.S. 61 three miles east of Monroe City, Mo., when the vehicle struck a ditch and overturned.
