BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mo. — A Whiteside, Mo. man sustained minor injuries resulting from a rear-end collision that occurred Friday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Richard Ramirez, 23, of Whiteside, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus north on U.S. 61 at 7:20 p.m. Friday. The report stated Ramirez failed to keep proper lookout and struck the rear of the trailer of a 1999 Chevrolet C7500, driven by Franklin D. Charlton, 58, of Hannibal.
