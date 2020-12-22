LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Wellsville man suffered moderate injuries Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 6:50 a.m., Dec. 21, on Route W, north of Route WW.
A 1999 Jeep Cherokee was being driven north by 45-year-old Raymond T. Miller of Wellsville. According to the accident report the vehicle left the road and struck a tree when Miller failed to negotiate a curve.
Miller, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.