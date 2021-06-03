LOUISIANA, Mo. — An Eolia man suffered moderate injuries Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 12:45 p.m., June 2, on MO 79, south of Clifford Drive.
A 2000 Ford F150 was being driven southbound by 59-year-old Gary D. Wheeler of Eolia. According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the pickup ran off the left side of the road where it struck a ditch.
Wheeler, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported to Saint Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis by Pike County EMS.