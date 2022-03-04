LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Clarksville man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident early Friday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 12:18 a.m., March 4, at 21060 County Road 215.
Involved in the crash was a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 39-year-old Matthew T. Thies of Clarksville.
According to the accident report the vehicle struck a Chevron sign which went through the windshield and struck the driver in the face. The driver continued on from the scene of the accident to his residence where he was contacted by law enforcement.
Thies was transported by the highway patrol to the Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
