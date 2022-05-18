STAFF REPORT
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A St. Charles man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:55 p.m. on eastbound Route UU, east of County Road 139.
Involved in the mishap was a 2006 Kenworth driven by Logan M. Dodge, 22, of St. Charles.
According to the incident report the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions up a hill on Route UU. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned.
Dodge, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital by Pike County EMS.
