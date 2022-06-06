NEW LONDON, Mo. — A New London woman suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 2:40 p.m. on Kingsville Lane, 3 miles west of New London.
Involved in the mishap was a 2019 John Deere UTV driven by Lisa A. Ketsenburg, 52, of New London.
According to the incident report the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The injured woman, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
