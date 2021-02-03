Drive-through vaccine clinic coming Friday

HANNIBAL — The Marion County Health Department, working with the Missouri National Guard, will hold a drive-through vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, at the Hannibal Inn, 4141 Market St.
Marion County Health Department Administrator Jean McBride announced the clinic on Wednesday morning. Those seeking a vaccination must register at www.marioncountyhd.org.
Missouri launched its mass vaccination program last week and Gov. Mike Parson said he was pleased with the initial response.
“We greatly appreciate the help of our Missouri National Guard and local partners in this effort. Although vaccine supply remains limited, we are happy to announce locations for the second week of mass vaccination events so that all eligible Missourians have an opportunity to explore additional avenues in receiving a vaccine,” Parson said.
State officials said the “mass team” drive-throughs are designed to help with rapid vaccinations in regions where there are elevated risk factors or where additional vaccinators can help. Plans call for drive-through campaigns in each of the nine districts used by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Parson’s communications director, Kelli Jones, said about 45 people will conduct the Hannibal vaccination clinic. There will be about 30 members of the Missouri National Guard to handle traffic, documents and vaccines. They will be assisting one licensed local provider and 14 trained vaccinators who will administer the vaccine.
Each team has been able to provide between 1,800 and 2,500 vaccinations per day.
Another mass vaccination is planned in Hannibal about Feb. 26, to allow those who get their first shot on Friday to get a follow-up shot.
“Missourians must continue to understand that the demand right now far outweighs the supply. Until the supply can catch-up, Missourians must be patient and be very considerate of others,” the governor’s office said in a release.