HANNIBAL — The first drive-through hiring event in the Hannibal area is coming soon, and area agencies are teaming up to make sure as many job seekers as possible can receive the resources they need during a time when many employers are hiring and some job seekers are facing new challenges.
Diane Simbro, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board, said the drive-through event was born during a conference call with committee members led by Hannibal Economic Development Council Executive Director Corey Mehaffy. Simbro mentioned she would like to have a drive-through job fair, since an in-person event wasn’t possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said many employers have positions open, but some job seekers are facing barriers like finding child care to attend a job fair, transportation issues or possibly navigating their first experience with unemployment. Simbro is co-chairing the event with Wendy Johnson, Director of the MACC Hannibal Higher Education Center, and a team of employers and community agencies will come together from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the MACC Hannibal Higher Education Center, 190 Shinn Lane.
“A lot of people look to us because we have such great partnerships in Northeast Missouri,” Simbro said. “It’s something we do very well — joining partners together, getting people excited about doing something together — and it’s just more fun when you get several groups together.”
Employers partnering with the Hannibal Job Center were contacted to submit 200 job flyers, applications and information on openings and skills they are seeking. Simbro hopes for a large turnout, which could strengthen the connection currently missing between people who are unemployed and local businesses that are ready to hire.
MACC staff members will stuff bags with the employer resources and information about support services like financial assistance for tuition or training, food pantries, clothing and utility assistance through agencies like Northeast Community Action Corporation and Vocational Rehabilitation. Simbro said MACC is the “perfect venue” for the event, and representatives from MACC, the Hannibal Job Center and the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board will hand out the packets as vehicles go through.
Representatives from Hannibal Regional also will be available to give flu vaccinations for participants who present an insurance card or pay a $25 fee. Simbro said the drive-through format removes barriers some job seekers face when they visit a traditional job fair.
Several job seekers can share a vehicle, and they can bring their children along to grab the packets and take them back home and look at the available jobs and resources. Simbro said some job seekers feel pressure in a traditional job fair setting, sometimes struggling with the right things to say to a prospective employer.
“This way, they don’t have to worry about that,” Simbro said. “I feel like it’s going to be a big plus for the job seekers and for the employers — they don’t have to set up a table and sit there all day, waiting for people to come through. We’re going to be having the people contact them now. It’s just a win-win situation.”
More information is available by contacting Simbro at 660-327-5125 or Johnson at 573-234-1067.