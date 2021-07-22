PALMYRA, Mo. — Bids to perform repair work around the Marion County Courthouse in Palmyra have come in significantly higher than expected, according to Engineer Mark Bross of Klingner and Associates.
During the July 19 commission meeting Bross blamed the COVID pandemic on the high costs to repair drainage problems and address curbing and guttering around the courthouse.
Bross had estimated that the project would cost around $95,000. However, the low bid, submitted by T&B Trucking and Excavating of Hurdland, was $150,932.
Bross speculated that it will be approximately a year before prices for building materials begin to come back down. Noting the severely deteriorated condition on the curb and gutter the commissioners agreed that the work needs to be done as soon as possible.
Bross asked the commission if it is still willing to pay half the project's cost since the low bid is much higher than the estimated price. While the commissioners are still willing to cost share the project with the city of Palmyra they indicated they would rather see the bid be awarded to a Marion County business.
Bross said he will take what he has learned from the county regarding the project back to the Palmyra City Council, which approved accepting the T&B bid at its last meeting. The city council's next scheduled meeting is Aug. 12.