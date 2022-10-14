Dr. Robert J. Matz named President of Hannibal-LaGrange University

Dr. Robert J. Matz is the new President of Hannibal LaGrange University. He succeeds Transitional President Dr. Rodney A Harrison, who was appointed March 7 after the retirement of past President Dr. Anthony W. Allen.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal-LaGrange University Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Dr. Robert J. Matz as the 18th President of Hannibal-LaGrange University. Matz was appointed by the full Board of Trustees at the fall meeting Oct. 14.

Matz succeeded Transitional President Dr. Rodney J. Harrison. He was appointed to the role following the retirement of the previous President, Dr. Anthony W. Allen. HLGU Trustees and members of the Missouri Baptist Convention expressed their support for Matz in his new role.

