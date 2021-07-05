Dr. Richard Valuck receives 2021 Bob Richards Hannibal Cannibal Legacy Award

HANNIBAL — Each year, the Hannibal Cannibal presents the Bob Richards Legacy award, named after long-time Cannibal supporter Bob Richards.
The award recognizes an individual who is an avid supporter of the Cannibal and a promoter of healthy and active lifestyles. Dr. Richard Valuck is certainly an example of an advocate for healthy lifestyles and community involvement. Having participated in nearly all of the 26 Hannibal Cannibals held so far along with his family, Valuck has conquered all the distances the race offers, including the 5k, 10k and 15k runs.
Valuck, a cardiologist at Hannibal Regional Medical Group, recently celebrated his 30-year anniversary as a physician in the community. Valuck not only serves the cardiology needs of his patients, but he is also a shining example of healthy living.
Hannibal Cannibal officials congratulate Valuck, and commend him for his continued dedication to the health of the community as well as his support of Hannibal Regional Foundation and the Hannibal Cannibal.