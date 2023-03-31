CENTER, Mo. — Family, friends and colleagues looked back fondly on Dr. Mark Tucker's years as a cherished member of the community during his retirement celebration Friday at the Hannibal Clinic—Center.
Tucker beamed as he received a certificate recognizing his years of service from fellow area doctor Michael Bukstein. Tucker looked back on a rewarding career that spanned 41 years and spurred countless friendships and a reputation for compassionate care in the community.
Throughout the summer of 1982, Tucker worked closely with members of the Alfred S. Dunlop Memorial Association before he came to Center to establish his practice.
Dunlop had left money with the goal of starting a hospital in Ralls County. The committee determined a hospital was not a viable option, so members spent their time in court in an effort to set up a medical facility.
The committee was successful with their mission, setting into motion a rewarding career where Tucker felt instantly welcomed as a part of the community. After his training and internship experience in Kirksville, Mo., Tucker moved to Center, and he and his wife, Ruth, raising their children and supporting them as they grew up in the local schools.
Ruth Tucker remembered how the committee had been searching for a year or two to replace a previous physician who was getting ready to retire.
"Mark and I met with the committee a couple of different. He made the decision a year before he came here that this is where he'd be," she said.
At first, Tucker practiced by himself for about 10 years. Next, he became a member of the Hannibal Hospital group for around 10 years. From there, he joined the Hannibal Clinic for about 10 years. The past four or five years, he has been a part of the Blessing Hospital organization.
Throughout those years, Tucker has made a positive impact in the lives of countless individuals. He was quick to point out that they have brought joy to him as well.
"They've made a difference in my life. This has been a very accepting community and I've got a great practice," he said. "A lot of the doctors these days don't get to stay in the same place — they have to move multiple times in their careers. I was fortunate enough, like Dr. Bukstein was, that we could practice in the same community all those years. It's just been a real blessing."
For Tucker, there are endless memories of caring for wonderful friends and neighbors. He served as coroner for four years and decided that was not the right role for a physician to take. He shifted his focus back solely to being a physician, confident that it was the right decision.
He enjoyed the chance to socialize with colleagues and friends during the happy event. He recalled memories of his children in school and his wife serving on the school board.
"It's things that our community has done for us, but we've always tried to give things back to the community," Tucker said.
Judy Couch and JoAnn Neuschafer are the two surviving members of the committee that made the medical facility possible. They are planning a large community event to honor Tucker's local legacy, from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 16 in the Mark Twain High School cafeteria.
Neuschafer was at the celebration, expressing how Tucker's smile and caring approach will be missed by many people.
"We've been coming to him ever since he started, and we're going to hate to see him go — but wish him the very best, that's for sure," she said.
Neuschafer said "he was the best", explaining he listened intently to everything each patient had to say before he came to a decision about treatment.
One time, she called Tucker at 6 a.m. after she fell out of bed. She needed 15 stitches in her head — she remembered how he was ready to care for her immediately.
"He's been there for us for everything," Neuschafer said, noting how every member of the committee agreed that Tucker was the best choice to come to Center.
She was sad to see Tucker leave, but she explained how it was good news to hear that a new physician would be at the facility to serve the community.
Dale Zimmerman, DO, will assume patient care at Hannibal Clinic—Center, and Sara Brown, FNP-BC, will continue at the location. Zimmerman will practice from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In addition, pediatrician Brian McGinn, MD, will start seeing pediatric patients at the Center facility from 1-5 p.m. on Mondays, beginning May 1.
Brown was happy for the opportunity to work with Tucker.
"It was great. He taught me a lot — I've only been with him nine months," she said. She was thankful for how he shared his wisdom and how "he was very appreciative."
She described him as "very laid back and very knowledgeable, that's for sure", "very approachable" and "very kind, took his time with all the patients and listened to them".
She's going to miss being able to talk with Tucker each day.
"He was always available for me — just the fun interaction that he always had with us," Brown said. "His knowledge base, that's what I'm going to miss."
Brown added "the community loves him" and she expected the April 16 celebration will bring even more people together to reminisce and celebrate with Tucker.
Clinical Office Manager Beverly Jenkins worked with Tucker for the past 18 months, sharing how special he was to every patient he saw and every colleague in the medical office.
"He'll be missed, that's for sure," she said.
Tucker has several plans now that he is retired. He is a member and Trustee at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hannibal where "we're fixing things all the time". He looks forward to taking care of "honey-do" projects for his wife early each day, and he is excited to do things for his six grandchildren, with plans to be an Uber driver for them later in the day.
