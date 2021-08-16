STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Hannibal Regional Medical Group announced the addition of Dr. JessicaAnn Tuia to their internal medicine team.
Tuia earned her medical degree from A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. and completed her residency at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.
Tuia said she enjoys the challenge of practicing internal medicine.
“Throughout my medical education as both a medical student and a resident, I found that I was drawn to the complex and challenging patients taken care of by internal medicine physicians,” she said. “After having the opportunity while in residency to take care of those patients myself, both in the hospital and outpatient settings, I decided on outpatient primary care. I firmly believe it is the first line of defense in keeping people happy, healthy, and able to accomplish their goals.”
Tuia finds that serving others is the most rewarding part of being a physician,
“My father served in the military and my mother is a registered nurse. They always emphasized service to others,” Tuia said. “Medicine is a special field where oftentimes we see people when they are sick but then have the privilege of contributing to their journey back to wellness.”
Tuia makes it a priority to develop relationships with her patients where they are able to work as a team to accomplish wellness goals,
“Through active listening and education, we will have discussions about the most up-to-date recommendations — ultimately though, it is up to the patient on how they would like to proceed,” she said. “Whatever their decision, I will do my best to support them however I can.”
Tuia is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group. Her office is available by calling 573-629-3500.