HANNIBAL — Summer is quickly approaching, and with it comes the urge for people to shed their shoes.
However, choosing to go without proper footwear can lead to problems for feet and might put a damper on summer fun. Hannibal Regional Podiatrist Dr. Edward Cline often sees more sprained ankles and broken bones during the summer months due to sports-related injuries or people being active outside doing yard work or playing with their family. Cline also sees issues from people who have been outside barefoot or wearing unsupportive shoes, which can lead to people getting splinters, stepping on broken glass or having another injury.
Importance of proper footwear
Summer isn’t the time to dismiss wearing proper footwear.
“You really should not be going outside barefoot, at all,” Cline said. “You don’t want to get sunburned on your feet which could lead to melanoma, or you don’t want your foot getting cut by a piece of wood or glass that could be hidden. Those are two very common problems I see this time of year.”
Comfort and protection are important considerations when it comes to purchasing footwear. Some flip flops are very inexpensive, but they are flimsy and will likely lead to a foot injury. People should choose sandals which will support their feet - and if their feet will be in and out of water, make sure the footwear doesn’t contain foam. The foam will hold water and become a breeding ground for bacteria.
Cline also recommended discarding any old, worn out, beat down shoes. While it may seem like a good idea to keep them to do “dirty” work in, they could have holes in them or the traction might be worn down which could lead to falls or cuts on a person's feet.
Footwear choices for women
Women need to remember to choose footwear which provides support and protection, not just during the summer but year-round.
“Ballet flats are an example of what could be a bad shoe to wear - and most women don’t realize that because they’re comfortable,” Cline said. “Most flats have little to no support and provide little protection. When you are looking for flats, find something that gives you arch support and protects your feet.”
Heels and wedges could also lead to problems, because they are similar to walking on toes all day. Pointed toes are also bad for foot health and could lead to permanent damage.
“I recommend tracing your foot on a piece of paper, then tracing the outline of your shoe. If it looks like a tight and uncomfortable fit, it will not be good for your feet,” Cline said.
Summer foot health for children
“Summer is a good time of year to have your children’s feet checked. Before they start a new season of sports, they should have any previous injuries checked. Their shoes may need to be adjusted or a brace may be needed to help support an area that has been previously injured.” Cline said.
Another important thing to remember is not to put children in hand-me-down shoes. Financially it can make sense, but allowing children to wear previously used shoes may put them at risk for an injury.
“With all the wear and tear the shoes have been through, they may no longer be supportive or protect well and could lead to bigger problems than the cost of buying a new pair of shoes for the season,” Cline said.
For anyone experiencing problems with their feet, help is only a step away. Cline sees patients in Hannibal and at outlying HRMG locations and is ready to help guide patients on their journey to better health.
Cline’s office can be reached by calling 573-629-3500.