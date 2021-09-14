Doyle joins Prestige Realty

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Prestige Realty Inc. welcomes Connor Doyle as a new agent.
Doyle is looking forward to assisting Missouri homeowners and future homeowners, drawing on a background in the field. He was born and raised in Hannibal, experiencing the housing market firsthand as he grew up. His father, Chris, is a third-generation home builder and his mother, Kristin, was a real estate agent for three years at Prestige Realty.
“I remember attending open houses with mom and regularly visiting the office. As I grew up I spent the summers with my dad building homes. I learned about curb appeal, floor plans, and what features make a house special,” Doyle said. “The real estate blood runs even deeper. My grandparents, Dean and Donna Doyle, helped found Prestige Realty in 1977 and my aunt, Lisa Kairy, continues to provide excellent service to home buyers and sellers.”
Doyle received a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and Aviation from the University of Central Missouri. He is proud to join the team at Prestige Realty.
More information about real estate transactions from Doyle is available by calling 573-541-5391.