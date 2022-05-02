Doyle Equipment Manufacturing expands investment in Marion County

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra-based manufacturing firm is creating 50 additional full-time jobs with a $5 million, 80,000-square-foot expansion.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, announced Monday that Doyle Equipment Manufacturing and Riverview Manufacturing are expanding operations.
The new jobs will include production assembly, production welding, fabrication, machining, product design, service, maintenance and sales.
Doyle Enterprises has experienced significant growth since moving their operations to Missouri, Mehaffy said.
“When Doyle moved from Quincy in 2016 the company employed 85 people. Today, the company employees 196. The new expansion will take the company over 240 employees with 275,000 SF of production space,” he said.
HR Director Catie Doyle explained the family-owned company is celebrating their 71st year in business this year.
“We are excited to see how the continued growth of Doyle Enterprises of Northeast Missouri will continue to grow not only our product lines, but most importantly how this will grow the people working for Doyle, and the surrounding area,” she said.
Doyle Enterprises President Monty Doyle said Doyle Enterprises will continue to make a positive impact on local business in Palmyra and the surrounding area with the new job creation.
“By increasing Manufacturing space for our Tender Product Lines and Automated Blending Systems we will be creating new jobs in Marion County,” he said. “That means more people who will stop at local gas stations going to and from work, eat in local restaurants over lunch breaks, and shop at local stores when heading home. We have also seen more and more Illinois employees moving into Marion County.”
Mehaffy said HREDC has been assisting Doyle Enterprises over the last few months to help facilitate the project in Palmyra.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Monty, Catie and the Doyle Enterprises team on this project. The company has been a great corporate citizen for many years and I appreciate the family’s continued investment in Marion County,” Mehaffy said. “An investment of this magnitude in rural Marion County is a real testament to the economic vitality of the area and will spur additional investment. We have been sharing this news with other prospects and they are taking notice of the significant opportunities Northeast Missouri has to offer.”
More information about employment opportunities is available by visiting doylemfg.com/employment-application/
