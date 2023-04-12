Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company announces 'Doyle Difference Event' Open House and Career Showcase

PALMYRA, Mo. — Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company, a leading American-made, family-owned manufacturer of dry fertilizer handling equipment, is excited to invite the local community to its "Doyle Difference Event" from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
This unique Open House and Career Showcase aims to demonstrate how the company stands apart from other manufacturing companies in the industry.
The event will take place at 1 Jack Doyle Industrial Drive, located off Highway 61 in Palmyra. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family to experience the exceptional facility and learn about the numerous career opportunities available.
Established in 1951 by the late Merle “Jack” Doyle, the company is currently run by third-generation President Monty Doyle, with his children Colt, Catie, Case and Casch Doyle representing the fourth generation. Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company is proud of its family-owned status and its commitment to American-made products. The company operates Monday through Friday, offering weekends off and day shifts only.
The Doyle Difference Event promises a day filled with complimentary breakfast and lunch, facility tours, weld tests, open interviews, and demonstrations of the company's renowned equipment, including Blenders, Conveyors, Tenders and Spreaders. Doyle's equipment is currently used in all 50 states and over 70 countries.
"At Doyle, we aim to make a difference. It's not just about how much product we can get out the door, but about building a team of people who work hard and strive for greatness," said Monty Doyle, president of Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company. "It's about a career with core values and the mentality to be better every day."
"A place to be proud of, a place that cares about you and your family," he added Monty Doyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.