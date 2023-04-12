Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company announces 'Doyle Difference Event' Open House and Career Showcase

Doyle Manufacturing Company invites the public to its "Doyle Difference Event" Open House and Career Showcase event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday April 22 at Jack Doyle Industrial Drive in Palmyra, Mo.

PALMYRA, Mo. — Doyle Equipment Manufacturing Company, a leading American-made, family-owned manufacturer of dry fertilizer handling equipment, is excited to invite the local community to its "Doyle Difference Event" from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

This unique Open House and Career Showcase aims to demonstrate how the company stands apart from other manufacturing companies in the industry.

