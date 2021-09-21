HANNIBAL — A planned storm-sewer project this fall in downtown Hannibal may begin sooner than expected.
The storm-sewer work, which is being funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will take place near the north end of the community’s flood levee.
“They are going to pay for the replacement of the storm sewer basically on the dry side (of the floodwall) from the toe of the levee up to the alley at Bridge Street,” said Mathew Munzlinger, director of operations for the Hannibal Board of Public Works, during the August meeting of the HBPW Board.
The contractor hired by the Corps to do the work is scheduled to start on Oct. 1. However, it is possible that the project could start in September.
“There has been some preliminary discussions, if the contractor is available and due to the low river level, about going ahead and getting that started,” Munzlinger said.
Munzlinger added that Poepping, Stone, Bach & Associates is still working on the design phase of the North Street storm sewer, from the point where the Corps’ project ends all the way up to the old bridge approach.
“They are 85 to 90% done with those plans. Hopefully within the next couple of months we will be able to present those,” he said.
The North Street storm sewer plans are not the only work that PSBA has done for the HBPW recently.
“They also performed a (storm sewer) condition assessment all the way up Mark Twain Avenue to the pool,” Munzlinger said. “They found one issue at about the Rock Street access to Mark Twain Avenue. We have plated it off at this point and we may have had one come about during a rain event two weeks ago, so we are going to investigate that a little bit more.”