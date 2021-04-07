HANNIBAL — Three galleries continue a monthly art staple in downtown Hannibal in April.
Second Saturday Open House, a collaborative event, will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Participating galleries include Alliance Art Gallery, Gallery 310 and the Hannibal Arts Council. The event is designed to encourage the public to enjoy Downtown Hannibal, visit its galleries and view works by guest and member artists.
The Alliance Art Gallery, 112 N. Main St., showcases all members of the collaborative gallery, guest artist Carlene Atwater and featured member artist Belle Erakko. Gallery 310, 310 N. Main St., opens its doors to view works by all members of the collaborative gallery. The Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., features Young Masters, an annual exhibit with featured works by selected students from Hannibal’s fifth grade, eighth grade and Hannibal High School art classes.
More information about Second Saturday Open House is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com. Information will also be available on the Facebook pages of each of the galleries.