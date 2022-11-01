HANNIBAL — Smiles and candy were in abundant supply Monday evening, with the Main Street Trick-or-Treat, Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat and Midwest Menace Car Club Trunk or Treat offering a sweet experience for Halloween fans of all ages.

Leslie O'Brien, Dave Hirner and Jody Bogue were among several dozen volunteers from local businesses lining Main St. from 5-7 p.m. A few blocks south, the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens area was filled with decorated vehicles for the annual Trunk or Treat during the same time period. Midwest Menace Car Club hosted their second Trunk or Treat event from 7-9 p.m. in the Save a Lot parking lot.

