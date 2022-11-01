HANNIBAL — Smiles and candy were in abundant supply Monday evening, with the Main Street Trick-or-Treat, Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat and Midwest Menace Car Club Trunk or Treat offering a sweet experience for Halloween fans of all ages.
Leslie O'Brien, Dave Hirner and Jody Bogue were among several dozen volunteers from local businesses lining Main St. from 5-7 p.m. A few blocks south, the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens area was filled with decorated vehicles for the annual Trunk or Treat during the same time period. Midwest Menace Car Club hosted their second Trunk or Treat event from 7-9 p.m. in the Save a Lot parking lot.
As children and loved ones gathered on Main St., Bogue said the event brings joy to participants and visitors alike with interactive activities, spooky props, unique costumes and decorated cars and booths.
Bogue explained this was the sixth Main Street Trick-or-Treat, after missing one year due to COVID. The popular event has grown each Halloween.
"This event kind of runs itself," he said, noting how everyone works as a team, interacting with the children as they stop by. "It's such a fun time doing it — everybody enjoys it."
He commended the dozens of volunteers from local businesses and agencies like the Hannibal Street Department, Marion County Ambulance District, Marion County Sheriff's Department and Hannibal Fire Department for working together to make the celebration so successful.
Julien and Harlen Dittmer smiled as they said, "Trick or Treat" and received candy from O'Brien and Hirner. Julien Dittmer, 6, dressed as Thor, was enjoying the experience so far.
"It's really fun," he said.
His parents, Leah and Chase Dittmer, and grandmother, Lisa Scharnhorst, were having a good time as well.
"This is great," Chase Dittmer said.
Scharnhorst said she loved watching her grandchildren visit the different booths and seeing everyone wearing a wide variety of costumes.
"It's fun for all," she said.
Trinity Rose Brooks, 4, was dressed up as Elsa as she toured the event. She waved her magic wand with a smile after visiting one of the booths for candy. Her mother, Reagan Brooks, and stepfather, Donald Selman, enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate Halloween together.
"It's nice that they do something like this," Selman said.
Youngsters took turns hopping on a swing suspended from a Heartland Auto Body and Towing truck. Dylan Krigbaum gave each child a push as they swayed back and forth.
Rowan Miller, 9, said the swing was an exciting experience.
"It was kind of freaky, because it kept going up and down," she said.
Reece Strieker, 6, had fun on the swing, too.
"It was really high from the sky," she said. "It was really weird."
Miller, Reece Strieker and Rowan Strieker, 8, dressed up as the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus.
The Hannibal Jaycees Trunk or Treat attracted a large crowd, too, with children and family members making their way along the row of vehicles decorated with creepy and fun touches.
Karla Ellison and Andi Burroughs tossed candy into a sand-filled "litter box" for trick-or-treaters to pick up. They were each dressed as black cats and having a good time celebrating with the kids who stopped by.
"My favorite part of the event is just seeing all the kids in their costumes," Ellison said. "Halloween is my favorite holiday."
Josie Clatt and her mother, Darci, sat in the back of a construction-themed vehicle representing Emery Sapp & Sons (ESS).
"It's been great," Darci Clatt said. "I'm enjoying it."
Her daughter was having a lot of fun as well as they handed candy out to children.
"I've seen a lot of neat costumes — some I recognize, some I don't — some are old shows and movies that makes me feel nice that people are still dressing up as," she said.
"I've seen a lot of homemade costumes that are cool," Darci Clatt noted.
"Also, it's hard not eating candy that I like right now," Josie Clatt said with a smile.
In the Save a Lot parking lot, members of Midwest Menace Car Club had a lineup of vehicle decorated and stocked with candy for their second annual Trunk or Treat event.
Club Vice President Melvin Mayfield said the growing event was a great chance to do what club members enjoy the most — giving back to the community.
Midwest Menace Car Club is planning to host another large car show next year, and members are working to partner with local businesses to host a benefit for a child who is battling cancer.
Tanner Niffen, 4, dressed up as Batman to visit the Trunk or Treat. He received some candy from Aaron Bainter and Courtney Syrcle, who pointed out how "everyone's pretty friendly" during her first year joining fellow car club members.
Tanner's parents, Marissia and Josh Niffen, were having a good time sharing the celebration with their son. Josh Niffen enjoyed "getting to see the kids and how they interact together." His wife agreed.
"Getting to see the cars, that's one of your favorite parts, too, huh, bubba?" she said, motioning toward Tanner.
The Trunk or Treat event was filled with laughter and conversation. Midwest Menace Car Club continues to grow, and members welcome anyone who is interested to join them as they focus on benefits in the community.
"It's a dark world out here, and we're hoping we can bring some smiles to people's faces and bring light to them, so it's not so dark," Mayfield said.
