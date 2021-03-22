Down Country offers special help for Down syndrome children

HANNIBAL — A celebration hosted by Down Country at the Rialto Banquet Hall in Hannibal was part of the March 21 observance of World Down Syndrome Day.
Down Country President Kate Dougherty of Taylor explained she founded Down Country, a 100 percent volunteer organization, in 2011 to offer encouragement and assistance to parents, teachers and counselors.
Down Country believes "Every child is a gift. Every child can learn. Every child learns differently."
Its goals are to promote positive awareness for individuals with disabilities or exceptional abilities in the Tri-State area, and to provide education and special training for families, teachers, therapists and medical personnel working with Down syndrome people.
Anyone seeking to learn more is invited to apply for a scholarship on the website upatdowncountry.com.
Dougherty also may be contacted by phone at 217-617-3568 or by email at info@upatdowncountry.com.
She wants everyone to "realize the possibilities for individuals with disabilities" and encourages people to contact her for help or for details.