HANNIBAL, Mo. — A summer tradition returns to downtown Hannibal with the Y Men’s Club Down by the River concert series.
Three live performances will fill the riverfront with music from 7-11 p.m. Each concert will take place at the Y Men’s Pavilion, 124 Hill St.
The Eric McKay Band takes the stage for the first concert Friday, May 20. The performance will be sponsored by Green America Recycling/Continental Cement.
Broken String will perform Friday, June 17. COCO will sponsor the concert.
Madd Hoss Jackson takes the stage for the third concert Friday, Aug. 5. The concert will be sponsored by HNB Bank.
