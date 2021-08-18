HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services will host an organizational meeting of People First of the Mark Twain Area from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Douglass facility at 711 Grand Ave. in Hannibal.
The local chapter of People First of Missouri will be a self-advocacy organization that was formed by, is run by and exists for people with developmental disabilities.
Members who participate in People First learn to be advocates for all things that impact their lives, including employment, community integration and state and local policy. Inclusion remains at the forefront of persons with disabilities and People First allows individuals to learn from others on how to become more independent and an advocate for themselves.
“It is important that all members of our communities have a voice and this includes persons with disabilities. Any person over the age of 18 that has a disability is welcome to join this group and learn about the opportunities of a People First chapter,” said Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.