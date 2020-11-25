Douglass Services works to meet Christmas needs

HANNIBAL -—The challenges of 2020 mean some families will not have the financial resources to buy Christmas gifts for their children.
Douglass Community Services is conducting the Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots campaign, which helps area parents ensure their kids wake up to gifts under the tree on Christmas morning.
Stacey Nicholas, the Outreach Initiatives Director at Douglass Community Services oversees Christmas programs, including Toys for Tots and Christmas Blessings, says the need to assist families is greater than in past years because of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t have kids who are young anymore and Toys for Tots takes a lot of time and energy,” Nicholas said. “Every Christmas morning I sleep in late, I get up, I have my soda, and I lay on the couch and I am just thinking about all of those families that are having Christmas. Their kids are excited, and mom and dad get to feel some comfort from that.”
Douglass Community Services will benefit from the 2020-21 United Way Be a Hero Campaign. Dollars from the campaign are helping cover overhead at the organization so Christmas Programs can come to life.
This year, lots of area children will be blessed by a magical Christmas morning because of the program and Nicholas’ efforts. Toys for Tots will provide toys to more than 1,600 children in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby and Monroe counties.
The Toys for Tots program is a large, collaborative effort between many organizations in Northeast Missouri.
“It is amazing that you buy one gift, but because we all buy one gift it multiplies and kids have Christmas,” Nicholas said.
Through the Toys for Tots program, each child will receive five toys, at least three books, and stocking stuffers. This means a total of 8,000 toys will be needed for the program this year.
However, they cannot all be toy trucks, dolls and blocks. The Toys for Tots Program serves children birth to age 17. This means things such as headphones, body wash sets, makeup, board games, outdoor gear and purses, are also needed to serve those older children who will benefit from the Toys for Tots program.
Individuals are encouraged to buy toys and items for older children and drop them off in a Toys for Tots bin within the community. Toys that are donated in the local community stay in the local community. Bins can be found at all area Dollar General stores and many other locations in the area.
Nicholas emphasizes the importance of volunteers to the Toys for Tots program.
“The real people who put in all the hard work are the volunteers,” Nicholas.
Volunteers take inventory and sort the toys. They keep a count on how many toys there are for the various age groups and keep a close eye on the needs of the program. This year, to socially distance, they will also be selecting toys and sorting them for families.
Normally parents can come through and select the toys for their children. Due to gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, families will be given a bag of preselected toys. These toys will be preselected by volunteers following parent suggestions.
Interested individuals may view the group’s Facebook Page, “Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri.”
In addition to the Toys for Tots program at Douglass Community Services, the organization also rolled out a new program this year to help families that have specific needs and remove barriers that are preventing families from living a stable life.
Nicholas worked with area caseworkers and guidance counselors who identified needs of individuals and families. Those needs were then assessed, a list of needs was made, and the program Christmas Blessings came to life.
“The Christmas Blessings program works at meeting needs as opposed to wants that help those families stabilize,” Nicholas said.
These needs include items like household appliances, deposits so individuals who have been homeless can have their utilities turned on, payments on outstanding medical bills, tires for the family car, specialized equipment for handicapped children, clothing, and more.
“The total goal is to provide stability for families,” Nicholas said.
The needs of families have been put into a catalog. No identifying information about the family is included, but a list of needs is shown for each family. Families are identified with a code. Individuals can select a family to assist and make a financial contribution equal to the needs of the families or go out and purchase the items that are needed for the family.
Individuals interested in blessing a family through the Christmas Blessings program can call Douglass Community Services at 573-221-3892 and request the catalog.
The Christmas Programs at Douglass Community Services rely upon funding from United Way to cover overhead costs. To make a contribution to United Way to ensure organizations like Douglass Community Services have the financial support they need, individuals are invited to text TUESDAY to 26989, donate at unitedwaymta.org, or mail donations to P.O. Box 81, Hannibal, Mo. 63401