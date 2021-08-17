HANNIBAL — The Food Pantry at Douglass Community Services extended its hours to help people harmed by the recent storms and ensuing power outage.
Strong winds damaged many parts of the Hannibal power grid Thursday, Aug. 12. Some clients were without power for three days, causing chilled and frozen food to be lost. Volunteers and staff members were ready to provide food for those in need after DCS staff members saw Facebook posts from community members about their lost food.
“We’ve just got some really neat people who like to help people,” Community Support Manager Alice Stevenson said.
The Douglass Food Pantry opened two extra weekdays and a few hours Sunday evening to provide food for people who lost food or needed food because of the storms. A total of 57 families (135 individuals) received food assistance. Of those receiving assistance, 18 families (51 individuals) were first-time clients of the pantry.
Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiatives Program Director, said DCS has received support including a donation from Lowe’s of more than $17,000 in disinfectant wipes, face masks, and sanitizer which can be included in the commodities distributions. Himmel said DCS staff and volunteers had a good turnout for the additional distribution events.
“When we realized there was going to be a prolonged power outage with many families impacted, it was obvious what needed to be done; it’s why we exist.” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing to have volunteers and staff willing to show up on a dime when members of our community need help the most.”
Himmel expressed her gratitude, saying “we couldn’t do what we’re doing without them.” On Tuesday afternoon, volunteers came in to organize food and load carts with items to be brought out to vehicles in the drive-thru line. USDA Coordinator Assistant Autumn Schindler said she appreciates the opportunity to “put food on someone’s table” as she and volunteers meet a growing need for food in the community.
DCS saw a 48% year-over-year increase in food given to clients in 2020 compared to the previous year, and they served 2.5 meals to youth for every meal served in 2019. COVID-19 brought a decrease in the amount of volunteers available, as the number of people needing food increased by 24%.
Despite the challenges, the pantry’s team members haven’t missed a beat. Providing support to those in need is a fulfilling task for Schindler, DCS staff members and volunteers who come in each day.
“It makes my heart happy that I’m making a difference in my community,” Schindler said.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.