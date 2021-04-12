HANNIBAL — Beginning Monday, April 12, Douglass Community Services will reopen its Central Office located at 711 Grand Ave.
The Central Office had been closed as a COVID precaution to protect staff and clients.
The Douglass Food Pantry will continue with the express model (drive-through) and will not allow clients into the pantry.
Under the reopening plan, clients visiting the Central Office are required to wear a mask in the building.
“As additional vaccinations are available and if persons continue to wear masks and social distance, we believe there are enough safety precautions to mitigate risk,” Douglass’ Chief Executive Office Stephanie Cooper said.
Douglass’ Central Office houses administrative offices for the company’s programs, such as Head Start, CASA, USDA Youth Meals, Housing Assistance and Youth Services.
