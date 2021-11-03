STAFF REPORT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Network for Strong Communities (NSC) selected Douglass Community Services for its third cohort for its 2021-2022 Capacity Building Scholarship (CBS). Douglass is one of thirteen nonprofits selected.
“As Douglass works in the forefront of providing needed services to communities in Northeast Missouri, it also seeks to ensure that internally it continues to build its infrastructure’s stability. The board of directors and Douglass staff are diligent in our ability to respond from a position of strength,” said Douglass’ CEO Stephanie Cooper.
With the support of the Nina Needleman Charitable Fund, Incarnate Word Foundation and an anonymous donor, NSC offers CBS as a no-cost program designed to give organizations support that is customized to their needs. Applicants receive an organizational assessment, consulting, training, coaching and peer mentoring. Areas addressed can include governance, fundraising, leadership development, human resources, marketing, volunteer coordination, fiscal management, evaluation and collaboration – all key to delivering efficient and impactful community services.
By attending program opportunities like workshops, round tables, and consulting sessions, organizations can receive over $7,500 in services through the scholarship program.
NSC’s mission is to strengthen the impact of nonprofits by providing strategic, educational and operational support services.
Celebrating 50 years of service to Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.