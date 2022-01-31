HANNIBAL — In anticipation of winter weather this week, Douglass Community Services has changed the dates that February TFAP (also called commodities) will be distributed.
The new distribution dates and times are as follows: Last name beginning with A-D: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7; Last name beginning with E-I: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8; Last name beginning with J-N: 8:30 a.m.to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9; Last name beginning with O-T: 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10; All last names: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11.
Weather precautions are designed to keep Douglass clients, employees and volunteers safe.
More information concerning weather closings at Douglass Community Services is available by referring to the agency Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.