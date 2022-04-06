Douglass Community Services makes key move toward long-term goal

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services staff members are moving closer to a long-term goal.
Since Friday, DCS employees have been busy moving into their new offices at 909 Broadway.
Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said the transition will bring the organization closer to achieving a goal of better service availability for clients.
“Our ultimate goal is to get a single point of service,” she said.
Nicholas said the move will create a great deal more space.
The Grand Avenue facility once served as a medical building.
Nicholas pointed out how some department’s employees were occasionally spread out, despite efforts to keep everyone close to one another.
Now, some administrative employees prepared to share large office areas with their colleagues.
Colorful tape borders marked the planned locations for desks, office equipment and other items.
The Broadway location will house administrative offices, training rooms and conference areas.
Nicholas said staff members will be able to collaborate with colleagues more easily, then travel to provide direct care services.
“I always like the old line, ‘how do you get to Broadway? Practice! Practice! Practice!’ So, we’ve been practicing at being good community stewards, and practicing at meeting our clients’ needs — so now we’re back on Broadway,” Nicholas said.
Staff members were busy arranging their new spaces on Monday.
The administrative offices will be closed during the move, but services will move forward as scheduled.
Commodities distribution continues Wednesday, and the Food Pantry remains at 711 Grand Ave. Emergency food distribution takes place Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday when commodities are not being distributed.
Veterans Food and Senior Boxes will be distributed during times the Food Pantry is open at the Grand Ave. location.
Housing/Utility Assistance services are available by appointment by calling 573-221-3892.
Patience is appreciated as the transition continues for the administrative offices. These services will remain at the Grand Ave. location.
The Thrift Store remains at its current location, in the former Shirley Bomar Center at 235 Munger Lane. The long-term goal is to integrate all services and programs at 711 Grand Ave.
Nicholas said clients have been facing challenges including rising gas prices, and the single location for services will help to minimize extra trips around town.
The new administrative offices will open Monday, April 18. An open house event is planned in the future.
So far, Nicholas said the effort has been fun to watch. She described watching the Grand Ave. building being emptied of large stacks of boxes and furniture while the Broadway site filled up.
Nicholas looked out one of the windows in her new office upstairs, pointing toward the Eighth and Center Streets Baptist Church. The building housed DCS after they moved from the former Douglass School building.
Chief Financial Officer Dan Whelan and Finance Director Assistant Kathy Runyon recalled working in the historic church. They remembered their feelings of excitement tied to the organization’s expansion and move to Grand. Ave.
Staff members are feeling similar emotions as they prepare for the future.
“It is really exciting. It’s exciting to see how creative our fellow employees are, when it comes to designing their office space,” Nicholas said.
She stressed how improvements can stall when some boards realize they can’t do everything at one time. Nicholas commended DCS board members for pursuing the organization’s long-term goal one step at a time.
It’s creative to see how forward-thinking our Board of Directors is,” she said.
