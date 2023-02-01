HANNIBAL — Wednesday was opening day at the temporary new location for the Douglass Community Services Thrift Store and Food Pantry at 302 Broadway.
The building which was once home to the Golden Ruler and the Hannibal Salvation Army has now been repurposed with a wide-open floorplan for the Thrift Store at the front. Once they walk in, clients who need to pick up food or commodities can visit with a volunteer at a window toward the rear. If they are unable to carry their food box and package of frozen items, a volunteer will assist with getting the items out to their vehicle.
Everyone is asked to park in a legal spot and enter at the Broadway entrance to access the Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Marion County residents can receive TFAP, emergency food and commodities during one trip, and people who don't reside in Marion County can come by to receive emergency food as well.
The Thrift Store's hours of business are 8:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Food Pantry will be open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Friday.
Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas described the move as a "baby step" for the next 18 months or so in preparation for the construction of a brand-new "single point of service" building to serve clients at Grand Ave. During that time, demolition of the old facility and construction of the new structure is set to take place.
The original plan was to keep services running at 711 Grand Ave. until the new building was complete and demolition of the old structure could begin. However, an environmental study revealed there was a water source underneath the previously planned site, so the old building must be torn down first.
Members of the facilities committee from the Douglass Community Services Board of Directors "made it a priority that all our services continue", Nicholas explained.
After a thorough search, the Broadway location turned out to be a good fit for the Thrift Store, Food Pantry and work area for volunteers to prepare complete food boxes, bags of frozen food and boxes for veterans who live in Marion and Ralls counties.
"Our staff and volunteers made this move happen with their dedication and commitment," Nicholas said.
Douglass Community Services is currently seeking volunteers and donations at the relocated facility.
Joan Stone was among the team of volunteers getting everything ready Wednesday morning. She looked out across the aisles of clothing and shelves of household items, recalling that she picked out her wedding dress in 1961 when the building housed Kline's store.
Volunteer Gina Wiley looks forward to assisting clients who visit the Food Pantry, noting she will be celebrating three years with Douglass Community Services in September.
"I love this place. I love working here," she said. "It's all about helping people."
Nicholas is excited to serve returning clients and welcome new people to receive assistance. Also, six clothing items are given to those in need each month.
"People should come for food, period. If they have a need, we want to make sure we're meeting it," she said.
More information is available by calling 573-221-3892, visiting the Douglass Community Services Facebook page or stopping by 302 Broadway during business hours.
