HANNIBAL — Wednesday was opening day at the temporary new location for the Douglass Community Services Thrift Store and Food Pantry at 302 Broadway.

The building which was once home to the Golden Ruler and the Hannibal Salvation Army has now been repurposed with a wide-open floorplan for the Thrift Store at the front. Once they walk in, clients who need to pick up food or commodities can visit with a volunteer at a window toward the rear. If they are unable to carry their food box and package of frozen items, a volunteer will assist with getting the items out to their vehicle.

