Douglass Community Services establishes foundation and scholarship on 50th anniversary

HANNIBAL — Douglass Community Services marked its 50th year of community service with a breakfast Tuesday at The Rialto Banquet Hall and the announcement of the Douglass Foundation and its first project, a scholarship for non-traditional students.
Douglass Board President Seth McBride welcomed everyone to the celebration, talking about how the programs which ultimately became DCS started with the dedication and foresight of members of Willow Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The event was sponsored by Golden Ruler and Kohl’s, with catering provided by the Bogue family from Mark Twain Dinette. Before the next chapters of the Douglass Foundation and scholarship program were announced, McBride told everyone about the history of Douglass’ community outreach.
In the early 60s, members of Willow Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) bought Douglass School. Soon, they turned the building into Douglass Community Center, focusing on providing food for the needy along with retirement services and volunteer work for senior citizens.
“And I’m happy to say 50 years later, both of those two are still a pillar of what we do here at Douglass,” McBride said.
The Rev. Minnie Smith joined fellow members of Willow Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) to celebrate the milestone, including Joe Miller, who is the last living charter member of the initial efforts, along with founder David Meeker.
“It’s just amazing to me what God has done with this seed that we planted in 1971, and I’m very excited with what the current Douglass Community Services organization is doing,” Miller said. “Bottom line is, no matter who gets the credit, God gets the glory — because His work and His plan are what we need in our community, to serve those who need it the most. And that sounds exactly like where we’re heading. We’re thankful for that.”
Smith expressed her support for what DCS is doing today.
“We consider it a ministry — and a ministry we still want to be a part of, because meeting the needs of people is right on. I’m really pleased with what I see from Douglass,” Smith said.
Stephanie Cooper, CEO of Douglass, announced the formation of the new Douglass Community Services Foundation and a scholarship for students who aren’t taking a traditional path to secondary education. Cooper said she worked with Judge Corey Moon, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst, AVENUES CEO Tamitha Ague, Keri Cottrell, DCS Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas and Karen Sutor.
During the past three years, DCS has collaborated with the Workforce Development Board, GAMM and the Basic Employment Skills Training program at Hannibal High School. The need became apparent for a program to support youth not taking the traditional path to secondary education.
“Our very first project from our Foundation is to begin a scholarship program for high school graduates. This scholarship will focus on students that are going straight into the local workforce, continuing in an apprenticeship program, a certificate program or for students with disabilities that need additional financial support to begin employment,” Cooper said.
Rep. Louis Riggs commemorated the 50-year milestone by presenting a State Proclamation congratulating DCS on the anniversary of its founding and the work they perform in the Northeast region.
Cooper’s husband, Barrnie, and Daren Dowell, with Chariton Valley made the first donations to the new Foundation, setting the scholarship program into motion and leave a legacy during the next 50 years of community service.
“Who knows what that’s going to lead to, and that’s what we’re most excited about. This is a great first step,” she said.
Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck was happy to be a part of the celebration.
“It goes to show that Douglass does do great work. I’ve been impressed with the people I’ve worked with,” she said. “This is a big milestone, and I’m happy to be in attendance.”
Emily Trevathan, owner of Twisted Juniper Yoga, will be hosting an International Yoga Day Celebration beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Mark Twain Brewery. Classes will take place every 40 minutes, and donations will benefit the DCS Scholarship fund.
More information about how to give to the Douglass Foundation or DCS services is available by calling 573-221-3892.