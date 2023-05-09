Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry is in need of food

Community Outreach Coordinator Chandra McBride arranges food in shopping carts at the Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry on Tuesday morning. The facility provides assistance to about 1100 to 1200 residents of Marion and Ralls counties each month. However, the goal of three to five days' worth of food for each client has been reduced to about two days' worth due to a lack of donated food. Food donations are needed, including items such as canned meats, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, soups and pasta sauce.

HANNIBAL — The Douglass Community Services Emergency Food is in need of food to help provide assistance for between 1,100 and 1,200 residents of Marion and Ralls County each month.

The facility at 302 Broadway is open each weekday, and volunteers strive to provide three to five days' worth of food for clients. A lack of donated food has reduced the amount of food for each person to about two days' worth. Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas explained a majority of people served by the pantry are over the age of 60 or under 18 years of age. 

