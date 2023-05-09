Douglass Community Services Emergency Food Pantry is in need of food

HANNIBAL — The Douglass Community Services Emergency Food is in need of food to help provide assistance for between 1,100 and 1,200 residents of Marion and Ralls County each month.
The facility at 302 Broadway is open each weekday, and volunteers strive to provide three to five days' worth of food for clients. A lack of donated food has reduced the amount of food for each person to about two days' worth. Chief Operating Officer Stacey Nicholas explained a majority of people served by the pantry are over the age of 60 or under 18 years of age.
The shortage of food is compounded by steadily rising food prices to create an increased burden on those in need — the USDA reported food prices went up by about 10 percent in 2022 and are expected to increase by nearly seven percent the next year.
Nicholas urged community members to donate food to help those in need. She recommended individual donors to purchase an extra can or two of food each time they visit the grocery store. Needed food items include canned meats, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables, soups and pasta sauce.
"Having enough to eat is a basic human need. Unfortunately, there are people in our community who cannot meet that need," she said. "The Douglass Community Services Food Pantry works hard to fight local food insecurity, but we need help from the community. In particular, we need churches, organizations and businesses to hold food drives."
The food pantry is unique because it is open daily and provides food assistance to those in need once per month. However, there is no outside funding source, and the facility depends on community donations. Douglass Community Services partners with the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri with a retail reclamation program, so businesses such as County Market, Aldi, Dollar General, Big Lots and Walmart can provide food they are unable to sell.
Nicholas suggested that service organizations could select a month to conduct a food drive, and Vacation Bible School season would be another ideal opportunity to collect food items. She is looking forward to receiving fresh produce donations from the Victory Over Hunger Garden, but volunteers have just begun planting. It will be much later before harvests yield the fruits and vegetables needed to help feed clients.
Nicholas walked into the back room of the food pantry, motioning toward several empty shelves. Areas that did have rows of cans had several of the same items. A section of the room once filled with pallets of food was bare.
Outside of the service window in the lobby area, Community Outreach Coordinator Chandra McBride put as much food as possible in each shopping cart lined up for visitors on Tuesday. She noted how they carts had a great deal less food in them than they did in the past — when they were full of a variety of items.
Nicholas wanted to remind everyone about the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, a collaborative effort between partners including the U.S. Post Office, the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
Denise Damron, United Way executive director, requested volunteer help to make the effort a success on Saturday. The agency is coordinating efforts to gather food donations throughout the day. Food gathered during the drive will benefit the food pantries at Douglass Community Services and the Salvation Army.
Teams of three volunteers are needed, and each team will be assigned one of 13 mail routes to gather food donations. The volunteers will bring food back to the post office. Also, community members can donate food at their mailbox, using the special blue bag that came in the mail.
The Douglass Community Services Food Pantry is open from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Friday.
Food donations can be dropped off at 302 Broadway. More information is available by calling 573-221-3892.
