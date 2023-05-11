HANNIBAL — Three seniors from Hannibal High School (HHS) and one senior from Palmyra High School (PHS) each received a $500 scholarship from Douglass Community Services on Wednesday as they prepare to embark on their education and career paths.
Each of the scholarships is designated for seniors who are following a non-traditional career path — including direct entry into the workforce, attending technical school, pursuing a certification program or attending a community college. The Douglass Community Services Foundation raises the funds to support the growth of the organization and oversee the scholarship program.
Douglass Community Services CEO Stephanie Cooper said the scholarship presentation is one of her "all-time favorite" endeavors, and she shared her memories of following a nontraditional path that began with attending a community college.
At that point, Cooper formed a positive opinion about of a non-traditional path toward the future. She subsequently transferred to Southwest Missouri State University. She stressed that each person's path is defined what is best for their individual situation.
"Success does not equal a four-year degree. Success means that our children are going out into our community, and they are giving back the way that they know how to give back and how they should give back," Cooper said.
Each of the students receiving a scholarship took a moment to talk about their future goals and how they planned to achieve success.
Gracie Martin, a senior at HHS, spoke about how she was inspired to enter the healthcare field because of her brother with Cerebral Palsy and her grandparents who fought cancer. She knows she wants to help people and will attend John Wood Community College and Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Services. Gracie is the daughter of Stacy and Phillip Martin.
Fellow HHS Senior Jada Dolbeare explained she attained extensive management, customer service and inventory experience during her employment at Fireworks Superstore. She will pursue an Associate of Arts degree in Business Management at Moberly Area Community College. Jada is the daughter of Kim and Chris Dolbeare.
Braden Booker, a senior at HHS, talked about how he had a passion for Precision Machining from a young age through exposure to the program while he accompanied his father as he went to work at Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC). Braden enrolled in several classes related to the field during his time at HCTC. He will attend State Technical College of Missouri with a focus on Precision Machining. Braden's parents are Chris and Harold Booker.
PHS Senior Riley Mitchell explained how his experience job shadowing with Board of Public Works crews provided him with valuable insight and direction toward his career path. He also works at O'Reilly Auto Parts in Quincy, Ill. and assists his neighbors with automotive repairs. Riley will attend Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Ill. to receive training as a lineman and earn his CDL license.
Each student shared the importance of the scholarship for their educational pursuits.
Riley explained the scholarship would make a big impact on his future.
"It means a lot. It's really going to help me out," he said. "There's nothing I could ever ask for that could help me out so much. I would have to work so hard to get what they just gave me right now."
Gracie noted how the scholarship would make a difference for her and her family.
"It's definitely going to help me financially, and it's really going to help me get into John Wood — because my family is middle class, and any scholarships will really help," she said. "So, I think that overall, it will just really help with that first step to get my LPN, because I'm going to have a lot more schooling in the future — so it's nice to have it right now kind of under control."
For Braden, the scholarship will assist him with a specific aspect of his career path.
"So, this scholarship helps a lot with the school cost, because that's where a lot of the money is — especially if you do the wonderful A+ program we have in this state. So A+ is going to cover all my tuition... but I have to somehow come up with $5,000 for tools," he said. "So, that helps a lot with that, not including books and other stuff we might need. It's just really helpful to achieve that. And after you finish college, if most of the tools aren't broken, you still get value out of that — which is a good thing to start a career off with."
Jada shared her excitement about how the scholarship was helping her to achieve her dream.
"I honestly wasn't planning on doing anything until the first semester of my senior year of high school," Jada said, noting she has enjoyed working with Tom Marx and learning about his operations with commercial properties in the area. "I'm really excited about the path I chose, too. It's something I really wanted to do, and I'm really interested in — it's not like I'm just going to go — it's something I really want to do."
