HANNIBAL — Three seniors from Hannibal High School (HHS) and one senior from Palmyra High School (PHS) each received a $500 scholarship from Douglass Community Services on Wednesday as they prepare to embark on their education and career paths.

Each of the scholarships is designated for seniors who are following a non-traditional career path — including direct entry into the workforce, attending technical school, pursuing a certification program or attending a community college. The Douglass Community Services Foundation raises the funds to support the growth of the organization and oversee the scholarship program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.