STAFF REPORT
PALMYRA, Mo. — Douglass Community Services’ plans to either rehab its current building or to build a new structure continues to encounter a cash shortfall. On Monday a DCS representative asked the Marion County Commission to contribute American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help bridge the financial gap.
Stephanie Cooper, DCS administrator, met with commissioners at the courthouse in Palmyra to update them on the status of the Community Development Block Grant that the DCS is pursuing for the rehabilitation of its current building located on Grand Avenue in Hannibal.
Cooper reported that Klingner & Associates has completed its study of the building. According to the study it would cost approximately $5 million to remodel and update its current building. That would leave DCS with a sizable shortfall since the amount of the grant it is seeking is $2 million.
Cooper then asked Klingner to come up with a cost estimate for a Morton pre fab metal building. To construct such a structure would run between $2.8 million and $3.1 million. That amount would include the construction of a new structure and parking lot, and demolition of the current building.
Cooper said that if such a plan is pursued the structure would be built where the parking lot is currently located. Once the existing building is brought down a new parking lot would be located in that space.
Along with the $2 million grant Cooper said DCS is eligible for an additional $500,000 from the Department of Economic Development. She added that DCS has set aside $100,000 that it would put toward the cost of the project.
Faced with a $500,000 shortfall Cooper asked the commission to contribute that amount to the project from the ARPA monies the county is to receive.
With Presiding Commissioner David Lomax absent, Eastern District Commissioner Larry Welch and Western District Commissioner Steve Begley declined to take any action until Lomax can be in attendance.
In other business, Alonna Kizer of the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments spoke to the commission regarding ARPA funding.
She said at this time no final rules have been set. She did discuss items such as day care assistance and housing help for the homeless.