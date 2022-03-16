HANNIBAL — The administrative offices of Douglass Community Services (DCS) will be moving to 909 Broadway effective Monday, April 18.
DCS staff members will be moving into the new offices from Monday, April 4 to Friday, April 15. The offices will be closed during that time.
Head Start Centers, the DCS Food Pantry and the Thrift Store will continue during that time as normal. Housing and utility assistance, along with the Food Pantry and distributions — including Senior Food, Veterans Boxes, Emergency Food, commodities and The Care Closet — will remain at 711 Grand Ave.
The Thrift Store and Youth Meals distribution services will continue in the Bomar Building at 253 Munger Lane.
Email addresses and phone numbers will remain the same. However, the 1-800 number to access DCS services will no longer be active.
All mail should be addressed to Douglass Community Services, 909 Broadway. The DCS administrative offices will reopen Monday, April 18, at the new location.
