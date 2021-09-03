HANNIBAL — The completion of a renovation to a central Hannibal neighborhood park is being delayed by the recent resurgence of COVID.
During the August meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, reported that a key component of the Ann Dorsey Park, the new playground equipment, will not be arriving as soon as initially anticipated.
“Originally it was to have been built by mid July, but they (playground equipment manufacturer) are now saying the end of October,” Dorian said. “Once again COVID is slowing down everything on the manufacturing side and installation side.
“The site is prepped and ready to go. But we are now in a waiting pattern.”
Among the prep work that has taken place is the construction of a new shelter and the pouring of a handicap parking pad. Because of drainage concerns some culverts have been added along with some new rip rap.
According to Aron Lee, the assistant director of central services — parks, the park, located at 983 Rock St., will feature a basketball court. Dorian added that a barbecue grill, picnic table and trash cans are also planned.
“I think it is going to be a real popular park,” Dorian said. “This will be a true traditional neighborhood park.”