HANNIBAL — Changes are being considered that would make two city of Hannibal departments operate more efficiently.
“I am looking at merging the parks department with the street department on the maintenance side of it, the mowing, tree trimming, weed eating, all that,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services. “The reason for that is there are a lot of things we are both doing, we are duplicating a significant amount of services right now and there is no need for it. Both departments need bodies and more money, so to duplicate services makes no sense.
“The goal is to maximize productivity and have less duplications.”
Dorian envisions a maintenance crew that is capable of handling an assortment of tasks.
“We are looking at converting so that we have one larger maintenance crew that can address all issues when they are out and about. So if they are mowing in a park they can also fix a street sign or vice versa,” he said during the October meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Merging the maintenance duties of the parks and street departments should save the city money that in the past might have been spent for equipment.
“There is no point in having the same specialized equipment on the parks side and street department side, and have it sit for eight months,” Dorian said. “If we can share equipment it makes sense to do so.”
Dorian believes that combining two groups of workers into one larger pool of personnel will make providing maintenance more efficient at certain times.
“It will be easier to manage when we have people off on vacation or sick. It will be easier to get things done,” he said.
Having a larger group of maintenance workers will also pay dividends when the snow flies, according to Dorian.
“We need more snow plowers,” he said. “This would allow for a larger snow plow crew in the wintertime. This would allow for a day shift and a night shift, which is desperately needed.”
Dorian, who has been working “for quite some time” on the plan to merge maintenance crews, is not ready to implement it just yet.
“There is a lot of work that needs to be done if that is what we want to do and how we want to do it,” he said. “I would not look to make that move until probably February so we have some time to do it.”
